Grant Received For Westland Overland Trail Revitalization

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth has received a $25,000 grant to go toward the Chautauqua County Overland Trails Revitalization Project.

The funding from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds will help fund Phase IV work that includes trail construction, trail improvements, and trail reroutes along sections of the Fred J. Cusimano Westside Overland Trail in both Brokenstraw and Panama State Forests.

To secure this grant, CCPEG collaborated with the Chautauqua County Parks Department and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to plan and organize the best approach for Phase IV of the project.

According to CCPEG Trail Coordinator Jacob Bodway, Phase IV of this project will update the Westside Overland Trail to meet modern standards of trail sustainability and accessibility.

The trail improvements and construction will be completed by Trail Construction Associates (TCA), based in Chautauqua County, who Bodway said are familiar with the Overland Trails and are excited apply their green design trail-building techniques to improve trail sustainability.

He said, “We will be rerouting chronic wet areas and improving sections of trail that have poor drainage and erosion issues. We plan to ‘build-up’ the trail in low areas, add bench-cut trail for better drainage, and reroute a section of trail to move it from an old gas-lease road and into the woods. These improvements will make the trail far more accessible for trail-users of varied abilities.”