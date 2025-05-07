WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Great Blue Heron Music Festival Tickets On Sale

Three dozen bands are scheduled to perform for the 32nd annual Great Blue Heron Music Festival.

The festival will take place at the Heron Farm & Event Center Friday, July 4th through Sunday, July 6th. The four stages of music will include Andy Frasco & the UN, Beats Antique, Donna the Buffalo, The Rumble, Dustbowl Revival, Jimkata and Driftwood. The weekend also offers a wide range of activities including drum circles, healing arts and instrument workshops, dance lessons, food and craft vendors, local beer and wine, biking, hiking, swimming in a lifeguarded pond, and daily activities for kids and teens.

Tickets are now on sale at greatblueheron.com

Owner and founder Julie Rockcastle is dedicating this year’s event to the festival co-founder and local music impresario David Tidquist, who passed away in November 2024. The Heron’s main stage has been officially christened as “David’s Stage” and there will be a “Sharing of Stories & Songs” on Friday.

This year also marks the return of the Tiger Maple Stage, featuring daily musician-led instrument workshops, an evening Maple Jam that showcases regional songwriting talent (hosted by Tyler Wescott), and a midnight drum circle on Friday and Saturday.

