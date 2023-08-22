Greg and Sue Jones Selected as 2023 John D. Hamilton Community Service Award Recipients

The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation has announced that Greg and Sue Jones have been selected as the 2023 recipients of the John D. Hamilton Community Service Award.

The annual award has been presented since 1994 in recognition of an individual’s dedication, leadership and support in furthering community spirit and enhancing the quality of life in the region.

It is named for John D. Hamilton, in celebration of his tireless efforts and leadership throughout the community.

Sue and Greg have been involved with many organizations over the decades including the American Red Cross, Arts Council of Chautauqua County, Chautauqua County Airport Commission, Chautauqua Lake Association, Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, Family Service of the Chautauqua Region, Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, United Way of Southern Chautauqua County, Zion Covenant Church and Zonta.

They also serve together as members of the Rotary Club of Jamestown. Greg was a member first, serving as President and Sargeant-at-Arms. Sue has also served as President and Historian.

The reception honoring Greg and Sue Jones is scheduled for Friday, September 22 at the Roger Tory Peterson Institute. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the award presentation at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the event, including how to purchase tickets, visit crcfonline.org/jones or contact the Foundation at (716) 661-3390.