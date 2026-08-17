Groundbreaking Ceremony For New Affordable Housing Held In Dunkirk

Governor Kathy Hochul and officials gathered for the groundbreaking of a new affordable housing development in the City of Dunkirk Thursday.

The $37 million Homesteads at Dunkirk Landing, when completed, will have 78-units of affordable housing for households earning up to 70 percent of the Area Median Income. There will be 16 supportive apartments reserved for eligible veterans with disabilities who have experienced homelessness, with on-site services provided by Soldier On, a nonprofit organization that offers housing and support services to veterans. Units will be supported by an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative award administered by the New York State Office of Temporary Disability Assistance. There will be eight units to accommodate residents with mobility impairments, and four units to accommodate residents with sensory disabilities.

Developed by Regan Development Corporation, the project will consist of two new buildings located within two blocks of one another on Washington Avenue and on East Fourth Street. The Washington Avenue building will contain 48 apartments, while the East Fourth Street building will contain 30 apartments. Both sites are located within Dunkirk’s Brownfield Opportunity and Downtown Revitalization Initiative areas, replacing vacant and blighted properties.

The development will appeal to families of varying sizes. There will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The East Fourth Street building will include approximately 5,900 square feet of commercial space planned for a childcare center. The project will also feature community rooms and a playground.

Homesteads at Dunkirk Landing is designed to meet 2020 Enterprise Green Communities Plus standards, EPA Energy Star Multifamily New Construction, EPA Indoor airPLUS, and U.S. Department of Energy Zero Energy Ready Homes criteria. The buildings will be all-electric, feature on-site solar panels and electric vehicle charging.

Financing for Homesteads at Dunkirk Landing includes a mix of public and private sources, including Federal and State Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from Homes & Community Renewal expected to generate $19 million in equity, $9 million in HCR subsidy, and $200,000 in infrastructure funding from Empire State Development. The project is also receiving a $1 million award from the Department of State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.