‘Grow Chautauqua’ Food Box Distribution Ending Early Due To Funding Cuts

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s ‘Grow Chautauqua’ food distribution program is coming to end this week.

The Extension posted on social media that due to the end of the grant cycle and the elimination of the NY Food for NY Families program by the Federal government that they are unable to continue the program past June.

The program, which distributes 500 individual boxes of New York State and Chautauqua grown, raised, and produced products weekly, was originally supposed to continue through the end of July.

The final days for distribution will be:

June 27 in Jamestown at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and Blackwell Chapel

June 28 in Dunkirk at Friendship Baptist Church

June 28 in Ripley at Ripley Public Library

For more information or referrals to other food service programs in the area, contact Community Food Systems Educator Linnea Haskin at 716 664 9502. This will not effect OFA’s Local Roots program, which will continue in its entirety for 2025.