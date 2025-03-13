Grow Chautauqua Food Distribution Events Underway

A program that brings boxes of locally grown and sourced foods to the Chautauqua County community has returned.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County officials said the New York Food for New York Families ‘Grow Chautauqua’ food distribution events have restarted as of March 12.

Community Food Systems Educator Linnea Haskin said Brigiotta’s Farmland Produce puts together the 500 individual boxes of New York State and Chautauqua grown, raised, and produced products. She said they will be distributed weekly in the county now through the end of July.

Chautauqua County Rural Ministry Inc., located on Washington Ave in Dunkirk, will distribute boxes weekly on Wednesdays, starting at noon. Friendship Baptist Church of Dunkirk, on Second Street, will begin distributions April 2, and continue Wednesdays at 11: 00 AM.

The Jamestown Public Market will distribute at 2:00 p.m. Fridays at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and at 3:00 PM at Blackwell Chapel, located at 610 Spring Street.

Ripley Public Library will be distributing a total of 100 food boxes to community members on Saturdays starting at 10:00 AM.

Haskin said the food is offered on a first come, first served basis to all community members at no charge and with no identification required.

Boxes will include a variety of locally grown fruits and vegetables, varying week to week based on the WNY growing season, as well as locally produced products such as cheese, jams, bread, maple syrup, honey, and meat products.

Funding for program comes from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. Haskin said this is the third and last year for the funding, as the program has been cut by the federal government.

