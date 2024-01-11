Guilty Plea Reached In Shooting Death of Sinclairville Man

A guilty plea has been reached in the shooting death of a Sinclairville man in July 2022.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Wednesday that the defendant charged in the case has pled guilty to felony manslaughter.

Joseph Misciagno was shot once in the back during a daytime street fight occurring at the corner of Reed and Park Streets in Sinclairville.

The defendant, whose name is being withheld because he was under the age of 18 at the time he committed the crime, was subsequently indicted by a Chautauqua County Grand Jury.

He is now facing jail time of up to 25 years when sentenced on March 1.