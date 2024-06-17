Gun Violence Down 28% For First Part of 2024 in NYS

Gun violence is down 28% for the first part of 2024 in New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the data that was reported by police departments participating in the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative.

The 28% decline reflects 218 shooting incidents with injury from January 1 through May 31, 2024, compared to 303 incidents from January 1 through May 31, 2023. Data for each of the 28 police departments, including the Jamestown Police Department, participating in the GIVE initiative is available online. That data also shows the number of individuals shot in those incidents and the number of individuals killed by gun violence for the same period.

The GIVE initiative uses evidence-based strategies to reduce shootings, save lives and combat violent crime. Nearly $36 million has been awarded to local law enforcement agencies statewide with the Jamestown Police Department receiving $261,315; Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office receiving $298,584; County Sheriff’s Office receiving $95,815; and Chautauqua County Probation Department receiving $26,300.

The GIVE grant cycle runs from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, and state funding supports personnel, overtime, equipment, and technology. The state Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) provides funding, technical assistance, and training through GIVE.

This is the second year in which the initiative has supported 28 police departments, and district attorneys’ offices, probation departments, and sheriffs’ offices in 21 counties.