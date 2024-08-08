Gus Macker Tournament Set for This Weekend

The Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament will take place this weekend at Jamestown Community College.

Collaborative Children’s Solutions owner Pat Smeraldo said part of the reason why the tournament was moved from Brooklyn Square was due to on-going construction of the new Tim Horton’s and available space, “The goal is, and we’re a week earlier this year, so we missed the high school football or high school sports deadline which eliminated a lot of the kids last year. So, we had 150 teams (last year). I expect it to grow. From the numbers I’ve seen already, they are going to grow. And we just needed more space. And I was concerned of the safety of kids wandering into construction sites and things like that.”

Smeraldo said the event will take place in the parking lot off Curtis Street by the Phys Ed Complex. There are 176 teams participating in this year’s tournament.

Smeraldo said there will be more than just basketball on Saturday and Sunday, “Carl Restivo brings his big school bus in, full of speakers, so they play great music all day long. There are vendors, food, good ones too.. ribs and chicken by Likeith Saunders, there’s Best of Buffalo by Byron of Mayville. There’s Chachy’s lemonade, the lemonade girl is coming.”

This is the 50th Anniversary year for the Gus Macker tournament.