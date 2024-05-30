Harmful Algal Bloom Notification Season Has Begun In NYS

The 2024 Harmful Algal Bloom notification season has begun in New York State.

State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar and State Department of Health (DOH) Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the State’s Harmful Algal Bloom System (NYHABS) is now active, providing New Yorkers, including trained citizens, to send reports of HABs to the DEC electronically via a simple user- and mobile phone-friendly form.

Mahar said, “As New York experiences warming temperatures, DEC is working closely with the State Department of Health and our local partners to investigate harmful algal blooms and make significant investments to prevent excess nutrients and other contaminants from negatively affecting water quality. DEC’s updated map and reporting system allows for more effective monitoring of potential threats to the health or recreational use of waterbodies, and we encourage New Yorkers to be on the lookout for HABs and report any sightings.”

The DEC and DOH evaluate HABs reports and, once confirmed, reports are posted to the NYHABS page. The system features an interactive map of current and archived bloom locations to help keep New Yorkers informed about potential HABs.

McDonald said, “Exposure to harmful algae blooms can cause health effects in people and animals, including pets, when water with blooms is touched, swallowed, or when airborne droplets are inhaled.”

When it comes to HABs, the DEC encourages New Yorkers to “KNOW IT, AVOID IT, REPORT IT.”

KNOW IT – HABs vary in appearance from scattered green dots in the water, to long, linear green streaks, pea soup or spilled green paint, to blue-green or white coloration.

AVOID IT – People, pets, and livestock should avoid contact with water that is discolored or has algal scums on the surface.

REPORT IT – If members of the public suspect a HAB, report it through the NYHABs online reporting form available on DEC’s website at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/66337b887ccd465ab7645c0a9c1bc5c0. Symptoms or health concerns related to HABs should be reported to DOH at harmfulalgae@health.ny.gov.

For more information about HABs, including bloom notifications, which are updated daily through fall, visit DEC’s Harmful Algal Blooms webpage at

https://dec.ny.gov/environmental-protection/water/water-quality/harmful-algal-blooms