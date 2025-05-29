Harmful Algal Bloom Reporting System Up For the Summer Season

New York State’s Harmful Algal Bloom System is operational again for residents to make reports of HABs in local waterways.

NY HABS provides New Yorkers the ability to send reports of HABs to the State Department of Environmental Conservation electronically via a simple user- and mobile phone-friendly form.

The DEC and State Department of Health evaluate HAB reports and once confirmed, reports are posted to the NYHABS page. The page hosts resources such as the online HABs map and reporting system, which features an interactive map of current and archived bloom locations to help keep New Yorkers informed about potential HABs.

While cyanobacteria are naturally occurring in the environment, certain conditions lead to accumulations that become HABs. Blooms are likely triggered by a combination of factors that include excess nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen, lots of sunlight, low-water or low-flow conditions, calm water, and warm temperatures. HAB occurrence and reporting typically increase throughout the season with the most reports received during the warmest months of August and September. Regardless of the presence of toxins, HABs can pose a risk to public health.

When it comes to HABs, the DEC encourages New Yorkers to “KNOW IT, AVOID IT, REPORT IT.”

KNOW IT – HABs vary in appearance from scattered green dots in the water to long, linear green streaks, pea soup or spilled green paint, to blue-green or white coloration.

AVOID IT – People, pets, and livestock should avoid contact with water that is discolored or has algal scums on the surface.

REPORT IT – If members of the public suspect a HAB, report it through the NYHABs online reporting form available on DEC’s website. Symptoms or health concerns related to HABs should be reported to DOH at harmfulalgae@health.ny.gov.