Health Alert Issued in Chautauqua County After Spike in Suspected Drug Overdose Deaths

Chautauqua County officials are issuing a health alert after a spike in suspected overdose deaths.

The Chautauqua County Health Department, the Department of Mental Hygiene, Jamestown Police Department, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office issued the warning to county residents late Monday afternoon.

Four deaths suspected to be drug overdoses occurred over the weekend in the Jamestown area. Officials warn that any street drug should be assumed to contain fentanyl, a highly dangerous opioid that is deadly in tiny quantities.

Residents are urged to reach out to loved ones who are struggling with drug abuse or addiction, and share this news.

People who use drugs and their families should obtain a naloxone (Narcan) kit and be prepared to call 911 in the event of an overdose. Local sources of Narcan can be found at CombatAddictionCHQ.com.

Visit combataddictionchq.com to learn about chemical dependency services available throughout the County. The New York State 911 Good Samaritan Law allows people to call 911 without fear of arrest if they are having a drug or alcohol overdose that requires emergency medical care or if they witness someone overdosing.