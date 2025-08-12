Health Department Encourages People To Stay Informed About Harmful Algal Blooms

The Chautauqua County Health Department is encouraging all residents and visitors to stay informed about Harmful Algal Blooms and to exercise caution when enjoying recreational activities on area lakes.

Currently, the beach at Long Point State Park on Chautauqua Lake is closed due to harmful algal bloom. It was last tested Tuesday, August 5.

While HABs are most commonly seen in mid to late summer across Chautauqua County and New York State, they can occur at any time of year. Conditions on the water can change rapidly, and even a small bloom can quickly grow due to shifting weather patterns and lake currents.

Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, are naturally present in lakes and ponds. When nutrient-rich runoff, warm water, and sunshine are present, visible blooms or HABs can form. These HABs often appear as floating scums or rafts and may resemble pea soup or paint spills in vivid colors such as blue-green, green, yellow, white, brown, purple, or red. Blooms typically form in nearshore areas, where conditions are more favorable.

HABs are a public health concern because they may produce toxins harmful to humans and animals. People and pets can be exposed by touching, swallowing, or inhaling contaminated water during recreational activities, by using untreated surface water around the home (e.g., for garden watering), or through improperly treated drinking water. Chautauqua County’s major municipal water systems test for toxins when blooms are detected near their water intakes.

County Environmental Health Director Jessica Wuerstle advises the public to take simple but important precautions:

Avoid swimming, wading, or boating in areas with visible blooms, surface scums, or discolored water. This applies to adults, children, and pets.

Do not fish or eat fish from waters affected by visible blooms or scums.

Obey beach closures, health advisories, signs, and public notices. Never swim at a beach that is closed.

Never use untreated surface water—with or without a bloom—for drinking, food preparation, cooking, or making ice.

If a person or pet comes into contact with a suspected bloom, rinse immediately with clean water. Seek medical attention if symptoms develop, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, skin rashes, allergic reactions, or breathing difficulties.

Suspected HABs can be reported for testing to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). If you observe a suspicious bloom, you can report it directly through the DEC’s online reporting form at: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/66337b887ccd465ab7645c0a9c1bc5c0

New York State and Chautauqua County are actively working to reduce nutrient pollution, particularly phosphorus and nitrogen, which contribute to HABs. Watershed management plans have been developed for several lakes, including Chautauqua Lake and Findley Lake. While improvements in water quality are expected over time, results may take several years to be fully realized.

The DEC continues to investigate HAB reports and support research to better understand bloom dynamics and toxin production.

Locally, the Chautauqua County Health Department monitors all permitted bathing beaches for both HABs and E. coli bacteria. Beaches are closed whenever water quality falls below safety standards or a HAB is confirmed, in order to protect public health.

For updates on beach water quality and to access additional information about HABs, visit HealthyCHQ.com.