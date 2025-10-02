Health Dept., Humane Society Holding Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic Oct. 11

The Chautauqua County Health Department and the Chautauqua County Humane Society are sponsoring a free rabies vaccination clinic on October 11.

The free clinic will take place 10:00 a .m. to noon, Saturday, October 11 at the Humane Society located at 2825 Strunk Road.

Animals must be pre-registered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older.

Pre-registration can be submitted online by visiting HealthyCHQ.com/Rabies.

There are a limited number of spots available, so pet owners should pre-register online as soon as possible. If you register but decide not to attend the event, please cancel your appointment so the spot is available for another pet. You can cancel appointments via the confirmation email you receive when you register.

Pet owners must bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination; clinic staff will confirm previous rabies vaccination records. All dogs must be on a leash. All cats and ferrets must be in individual carriers. Animal handlers will transport animals to the veterinarian for vaccination.

New York State Public Health Law requires each dog, cat, and domesticated ferret over the age of four months be vaccinated against rabies. County residents are encouraged to be responsible pet owners by having their pets vaccinated.

For more information about the clinic contact the Chautauqua County Humane Society 716-665-2209. For general rabies information, visit HealthyCHQ.com/Rabies or contact the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.