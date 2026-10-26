HEAP Accepting Applications Starting Nov. 2

New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) will open on November 2.

The program provides financial assistance to help residents pay their heating bills amid rising utility and heating fuel costs. In response to rising fuel costs, state officials have been directed to increase the HEAP benefit amount for New Yorkers who have their heating fuel delivered to their home. More than 1.5 million HEAP benefits were issued last heating season, and a similar number are expected to be issued this winter.

Most households receiving HEAP get it automatically without needing to apply or take any additional action due to their enrollment in other assistance programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Public Assistance (PA). The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) prepares these automatic payments ahead of time so that, once the program opens, the payments can be promptly and automatically issued to more than 1.1 million low- and middle-income households and older adults to help keep their homes warm this winter in the face of skyrocketing energy costs.

Households that do not automatically receive assistance through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) can begin applying on November 2. State officials estimate that hundreds of thousands of additional households are expected to apply for HEAP benefits.

The benefit amounts vary based on income, household size, heating source, and if the household includes a vulnerable member. A family of four can have a gross monthly income up to $6,852, or an annual gross income of up to $82,230, and still qualify for assistance.

In New York and nationally, heating oil prices up 67 percent and kerosene up 50 percent compared to last year. As winter approaches, many older adults, working families, and others are left struggling to make tough budget choices.

In response, New York State has increased base HEAP benefit amounts for recipients who have their heating fuel delivered to enable them to purchase a minimum delivery of fuel, given the price increases. The benefit amount for those who heat with oil, kerosene, or propane has been increased by $90, to $990, and the amount for those who heat with wood, pellets, and coal increased by $65 to $700.

In addition, all households that pay directly for heat can also receive an extra $61 if the household’s income is at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level for the household size. They can also receive an extra $35 in assistance if the household includes anyone 60 or older, under age 6, or permanently disabled.

Applications for assistance are accepted at local departments of social services and can be submitted online, through the mail or in person. New Yorkers can visit ny.gov/HEAP to learn more and apply. Additionally, older adults needing assistance with HEAP applications can contact their local office for the aging or contact the NY Connects helpline at 1-800-342-9871. The New York State Office for the Aging also has a series of tutorials on its website to assist older adults in applying for benefits, including a video on applying for HEAP.

Eligible households can receive one Regular HEAP benefit per season and could also be eligible for an Emergency HEAP benefit if they are in danger of running out of heating fuel or having their utility services shut off. Applications for the additional emergency benefits will be accepted beginning January 4, 2027.