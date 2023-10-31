HEAP Applications Open November 1

Applications for New York’s Heating Assistance Program open on Wednesday, November 1.

If you heat your home with electricity, natural gas, oil, coal, propane, wood or wood pellets, kerosene or corn, the Home Energy Assistance Program can help you heat and cool your home by providing up to $900 in benefits.

Emergency HEAP can help you heat your home if you are in a heat or heat-related emergency. The benefits are based on your income, available resources and the type of emergency. Applications for this program open Jan. 2, 2024.

New York State has been awarded $360,015,351 in federal funding for the program.

The money will help thousands of households across the state afford their heating bills and make cost-effective home energy repairs this winter.

Eligibility and benefits depend on a person’s income, household size, primary heating source and if there’s a member of your household who is under age 6, over age 60 or permanently disabled.

You may be eligible if:

– A member of your household is a U.S. citizen or qualified non-citizen

– Your household’s gross monthly income is at or below the current income guides for your household size. For example, a family of four must make at or below $5,838 to qualify.

– You receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits

– You receive Temporary Assistance (TA)

– You receive Code A Supplemental Security Income (SSI Living Alone)

To apply, visit myBenefits.ny.gov. All New York State households can also apply in person at their HEAP Local District Contact, or in writing by mailing a completed application to their HEAP Local District Contact.