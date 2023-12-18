Heavy Snow Expected Tonight

Heavy snow is expected tonight as part of a winter storm.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has a Winter Storm Warning that starts at 5:00 p.m. tonight and runs through 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Total snow accumulations of seven to 10 inches across the Chautauqua Ridge are predicted with much lower amounts close to Lake Erie. Here in Jamestown, it predicted that we’ll receive between four to six inches of snow.

Winds could gust as high as 30 miles per hour tonight which will produce some blowing snow in open areas.

Motorists are cautioned that travel will be very difficult with snow covered roads and poor visibility. The National Weather Service said tonight’s evening commute and tomorrow morning’s commute will be affected.