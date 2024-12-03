WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Heavy Snowfall Causes Barn Collapse, 5 Cows Die

Heavy snow causes barn to collapse in Arkwright, resulting in the death of five cows.

Heavy lake-effect snowfall caused the collapse of a barn in the town of Arkwright that led to the deaths of five cows.

The collapse on Tarbox Road also trapped 100 other cows Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and worked under challenging conditions, including deep snow accumulation, to rescue the trapped livestock. The barn was severely damaged, with authorities attributing the collapse to the overwhelming weight of the snow.

During the recovery efforts, one firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

Crews were able to clear snow and debris to save the remaining animals. The operation has been described as physically demanding due to the extensive snowfall and the structural damage at the site.

Officials are urging area farmers to assess the condition of barns and outbuildings for signs of stress or damage as heavy snowfall continues to impact the region.

