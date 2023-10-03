Heenan’s Irish Pub Owner Suing Village of Fredonia Following Fire

The owner of Heenan’s Irish Pub is suing the Village of Fredonia following a fire that damaged the pub in August 2022.

According to the suit filed in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court, on August 1, 2022 an employee of the village used a propane torch to remove weeds from a village owned sidewalk on the Eagle Street side of 39 East Main Street. The propane torch ignited the building, causing substantial damage to Heenan’s Pub and the apartments located inside.

The plaintiffs are suing for the village to pay for construction costs of restoring the building, the cost of replacing personal property damaged by the fire, for the loss of rent payments, as well as lost of income for the pub.

The plaintiffs are Lowe Group Inc., who owns 39 East Main Street, Shaun Heenan who owns and operates Heenan’s Pub, and Vogel Management. They’re being represented by Attorney Michael Ferdman.