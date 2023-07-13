WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Station News and Events / Help Us Plan for the Future: WRFA 2023 Community Stakeholder Survey

Help Us Plan for the Future: WRFA 2023 Community Stakeholder Survey

By Leave a Comment

Help WRFA Plan Community Radio Programming in Jamestown, NY by filling out a short survey to help WRFA with its 2024-2027 Strategic Plan.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.