Heritage Village Skilled Nursing In Gerry Is Closing

Heritage Village Skilled Nursing Community in the town of Gerry is closing

Heritage announced the “strategic closure” of its Heritage Village skilled nursing community, citing ongoing financial and operational challenges facing the long-term care industry.

Heritage Village has operated at a significantly reduced census since the COVID-19 pandemic, serving fewer than 40 residents. Despite continued efforts to sustain operations, the organization determined that maintaining services at this location is no longer financially viable.

Chief Executive Officer Lisa Haglund said, “This was a very difficult but necessary decision. Closing Heritage Village allows us to focus our limited staffing, financial resources, and operational support on our remaining skilled nursing communities—Heritage Park and Heritage Green—so that we can continue to provide high-quality care in Chautauqua County.”

Haglund noted that Heritage’s leadership team has worked closely with its local Board of Directors on a long-term strategic plan to stabilize operations and preserve access to skilled nursing services in the region.

Heritage said they will work closely with the New York State Department of Health to ensure a safe, orderly, and resident-centered transition for all individuals currently residing at Heritage Village. The organization is committed to clear and ongoing communication with residents and families throughout the process.

In addition to consolidating skilled nursing services, Heritage is evaluating and streamlining other affiliated entities to focus on its core mission of serving the healthcare needs of Chautauqua County residents.