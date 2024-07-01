Hewes Educational Center Holds 2024 Senior Recognition Ceremony

The Hewes Educational Center recently held its 2024 Senior Recognition Ceremony at Chautauqua Institution.

The students began their journey at Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES more than two years ago. At the time, each sought a Career & Technical Education skill that would last them a lifetime.

For the first time, Hewes held a separate ceremony at Falconer Central High School to hand out awards and scholarships. According to Principal Paul Mihalko, more than $182,000 in financial support was provided to dozens of graduating Career & Technical Education students.

At Chautauqua Institution, the principal praised the departing seniors and the work they put into graduating from E2CCB.

The accomplishments and future plans for each of the more than 200 seniors were read aloud as they received their certificates.

The ceremony concluded with a salute from students in the criminal justice program.

Career and Technical Education programming typically serves students in their junior and senior years of high school, with students selecting the option to attend an E2CCB CTE program in their sophomore year. For more information, visit e2ccb.org.