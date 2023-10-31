Historical Marker Unveiled at James Prendergast Library

A new historical marker has been unveiled at the James Prendergast Library in Jamestown.

The marker is the 79th marker in the city and is located at 509 Cherry Street, along West 5th Street, where the original library entrance was located when it opened on December 1, 1891.

City Historian Ashley Senske shared that the grandson of Jamestown’s founder, James Prendergast, wished to see a free library constructed following his death. His parents, Alexander and Mary Prendergast, made that vision a reality after James died at the age of 31.

Senske said at the time of James’ death in 1879, the concept of a free or public library was not common, especially in Chautauqua County, “It is not to say they didn’t exist at all, but, historically libraries up to this point were only accessible with paid memberships. Not the sort of institutions that were open to all and free like we view them as today. Because of this, it should be acknowledged that James the Younger, at the time of writing his memorandum in 1876, was quite progressive and looking to better his local community through the access to free, local books.”

The library was constructed over 11 years at a cost of $65,000. It features the construction of rock-faced masonry walls, rounded archways, and turret designed by architect A.J. Warner in the Richardsonian Romanesque style still standing today.

For more information about the city’s historical marker program, visit jamestownny.gov