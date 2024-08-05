Homeless Man Charged With Arson In Fire That Injured Another Person in Jamestown

A homeless man has been charged with arson in a fire that injured another person in the City of Jamestown.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s office announced that 34-year old Eric Courtier was arraigned Thursday on 1st Degree Arson and 2nd Degree Arson charges.

Courtier allegedly started a fire at 234 Fulton Street on May 19, 2024 and caused serious injuries to another homeless victim who was sleeping upstairs. The victim suffered serious injuries from the fire after having to jump out of a second floor window to escape.

They were sent to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment before being taken to another hospital outside the area for treatment of burns and injuries.

The fire caused significant damage to the home, which had been previously condemned.

Courtier will be back in court on August 26, 2024.