‘Homestead’ Cross-Country Ski Trail In Boutwell Hill State Forest To Be Rehabilitated

The “Homestead” cross-country ski trail in Boutwell Hill State Forest will be rehabilitated thanks to a state grant.

The Boutwell Hill Ski Club, in partnership with the Chautauqua County Equestrian Trail System, has been awarded a $239,564 Stewardship and Public Access Grant under the Park and Trail Partnership Grant.

The funding will be used to provide environmentally friendly and sustainable trail rehabilitation of the trail, which will help keep the trail dry in the winter months and will open the trail to horse riders, horse carriages, hikers, and bikers during the summer months. In addition, the Boutwell Hill Ski Club will work with the State Department of Environmental Conservation on installing a 40-inch culvert, which will replace a bridge that is currently in disrepair.

The ski club is required to provide a 10% match to secure the grant, part of which is coming from the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG). The remaining match will come from donations and in-kind volunteer labor.

The timeline for construction on the “Homestead Trail” is June through August 2024.