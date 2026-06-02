Hope And Healing Conference To Feature KeyNote Speakers Joseph Green, Kym Laube

The 2026 Hope & Healing Conference of Western New York will feature keynote speakers Joseph Green and Kym Laube.

The conference will take place Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6, 2026. It is designed to inspire connection, learning, and community.

Day one of the conference on June 5 is open to professionals, advocates, individuals with lived experience, and anyone interested in mental health, substance use, prevention, treatment, and recovery, suicide prevention and awareness, grief and loss. Centered on this year’s theme, The Power of Story, the day explores how personal and collective stories can foster healing, understanding, and resilience.

Opening the day is keynote speaker Joseph Green, followed by keynote speaker Kym Laube. Green is a storyteller, educator, and narrative disruptor with over 20 years of experience helping individuals and organizations harness the power of lived experience to inspire meaningful change. His work centers on connection, authenticity, and the belief that when people are empowered to tell their stories with intention, they can transform both personal and collective outcomes.

Green has facilitated more than 5,000 workshops nationwide, engaging audiences ranging from students and caregivers to nonprofit leaders, clinicians, and corporate professionals. His work spans substance use recovery, mental health, social justice, youth empowerment, and leadership development. Whether delivering keynotes for organizations such as Google, SAMHSA, and the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, or working directly with schools and community groups, Joseph brings a grounded, human-centered approach that makes complex issues accessible and deeply resonant.

Laube serves as the Executive Director of Human Understanding Growth Services, Inc. (HUGS, Inc.), based in Westhampton Beach, NY. With over 35 years of experience in substance use prevention, Kym has dedicated her career to promoting innovative strategies that empower individuals and communities. Since stepping into the Executive Director role in 2002, she has spearheaded the organization’s efforts to deliver comprehensive prevention services and recovery supports, while passionately advocating across the continuum of care.

As a sought-after national trainer and speaker, Kym has collaborated with leading organizations such as CADCA, Opioid Response Network, state associations, and corporate entities, bringing her expertise to diverse audiences. Her journey with HUGS, Inc. began in 1986, when she participated in the Teen Institute program as a high school student. This firsthand experience ignited her understanding of the prevention’s transformative impact on young people, preparing them to lead and inspire. From a student leader to Executive Director, Kym’s mission has remained steadfast: empowering individuals to realize their full potential and become catalysts for change.

Day two of the conference on June 6 is Family & Community Day. The free, interactive day is designed for families, youth, and community members, offering engaging activities, resources, and opportunities to explore mental health, substance use, prevention, treatment, and recovery, suicide prevention and awareness, grief and loss, in accessible ways.

For more information and to register, visit www.hopeandhealingconference.com.