HOPE Chautauqua Coalition Awarded Federal Funding

HOPE Chautauqua Coalition has been awarded $125,000 in federal funding.

The grant, awarded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Drug-Free Communities Support Program, will support local efforts to prevent substance use and promote healthier communities.

According to the CDC, the Drug-Free Communities Support Program provides funding to community coalitions to prevent and reduce youth substance use. The program aims to strengthen community collaboration and promote effective prevention strategies to create healthier, drug-free environments for young people.

