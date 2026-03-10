Hope & Healing Conference Calling For Presenters

The 2026 Hope and Healing Conference is calling for presenters for its event in June.

This year’s theme is “The Power of Story.” The event is taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., June 5 through 6 at SUNY Fredonia’s William Center.

Day one, June 5, of the conference is designed for professionals, community leaders, educators, healthcare providers, advocates, and change makers.

Event organizers are inviting presenters to help explore how story shapes connection, resilience, recovery, prevention, and hope.

Presenting opportunities will include:

Hope Talks – Which are inspired by the idea that powerful messages don’t always need an hour, Hope Talks will feature short, impactful presentations lasting 5–10 minutes each.

Organizers are looking for speakers willing to share: a lived experience that sparked change, a professional lesson that reshaped practice, a moment of connection that altered outcomes, a story that highlights resilience, prevention, or healing, or an innovative program or approach rooted in human experience.

These talks are meant to be authentic, meaningful, and accessible.

Another opportunity are Breakout Sessions, which are 60-minute sessions that connect to the conference theme. Sessions may focus on: mental health, substance use prevention and recovery, trauma-informed care, youth engagement, family support, systems collaboration, community-based innovation, or access to care and service navigation.

Breakout sessions should offer practical insight, skill-building, or deeper discussion tied to the power of story in professional or community settings.

Individuals selected to present will receive complimentary admission to the conference.

To apply to present, submit a proposal and find additional details by completing the Hope Talks and Breakout Session Application by March 17.

Conference updates, announcements, and important dates will also be shared on HopeandHealingConference.com and our Facebook event page. Additional information, including keynote speakers, Day two community programming, and special panels will be released in the coming weeks.

The Hope & Healing Conference continues to bring together community-based organizations, agencies, educators, healthcare systems, and families across Chautauqua County and the broader Western New York region.