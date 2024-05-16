Hope & Healing Conference Set For June 6

The annual Hope and Healing Conference will take place Thursday, June 6.

The Chautauqua Substance Abuse Response Partnership coalition said the event is dedicated to addressing the complex needs in mental health and chemical dependency.

The full-day event will offer “Hope Talks,” brief presentations reflecting local stories and efforts in the format of popular “Ted Talks,” addresses by municipal officials, and a behavioral health resources fair.

This year’s keynote speakers will include Johnny’s Ambassadors Youth THC Prevention Founder and CEO Laura Stack. She will share her deeply personal and motivational story as a mother and leader in substance abuse prevention, focusing on the impact of THC on youth.

Carlton Hall Consulting LLC President and CEO Carlton Hall also will speak. Carlton has been a guiding force in community coalitions both nationally and internationally, contributing to global discussions on drug prevention at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

And FOCUS President Gwendolyn Bork will speak as well. FOCUS is a Western New York Youth Addiction Prevention Coalition.

The Hope and Healing Conference welcomes healthcare professionals, policymakers, educators, community members, and media representatives to the event.

It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Thursday, June 6 at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron.

To register for the event, visit HopeandHealingConference.com