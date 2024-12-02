Hotel Jamestown Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary This Week

The historic Hotel Jamestown will celebrate its 100th anniversary celebration this Thursday.

The event will be held at noon, December 5th in the Crystal Ballroom. It will feature a lunch and a panel discussion led by local historian and interviewer, Greg Peterson. The panel will involve members of the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame, including Randy Anderson, Scott Kindberg, Mike Goldman and Bruce Battler.

The event will highlight the Hotel Jamestown’s storied past, from its grand opening on December 31, 1924 to its role as a gathering place for locals, visitors and famed celebrities, including sports figures and Lucille Ball. Peterson will lead a conversation about the famed sports banquets and figures who graced the hotel. A brief history of the hotel and the shared 100th anniversary of WJTN, which began in the hotel, will be shared by Dennis Webster.

Attendees will have the opportunity to share their own stories and memories of the Hotel Jamestown. The event will also feature a special commemorative display of photographs from the hotel’s century-long legacy.

Tickets are $15 per person and includes lunch and participation in the panel discussion. The event is free to residents of the Jamestown Housing Authority.