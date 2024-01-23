House Destroyed By Fire In Busti Sunday Night

A house was destroyed by a fire just outside Jamestown late Sunday night.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that the fire was called in just after 11:00 p.m. on Sunday at 1619 Forest Avenue Extension.

Busti Fire Department responded along with several mutual aid departments. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team was requested to conduct an origin and cause investigation. Through interviews and investigation it is believed that the fire started in or around the wood stove piping. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

The property’s owners are Dave and Kristina Paterniti. Posts by the Jamestown High School Marching Band account on Facebook indicate that the Paterniti’s are longtime supporters of the school band. They encouraged monetary donations be sent by Venmo to Kristina Paterniti through her account @Kristina-Paterniti.