Humane Society, Community Through Hockey Holding All-Star Hockey Game Benefit

The Chautauqua County Humane Society and Community Through Hockey are teaming up for the second annual South County vs. North County All-Star Hockey game this weekend.

Doors open for the event at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, April 6 at the Northwest Arena with the puck drop at 2:07 p.m.

The game is free to attend and is a benefit for the animals at the Chautauqua County Humane Society.

CCHS Director of Fundraising and Communications Brian Papalia said, “We are so excited for the community to see the game and meet adoptable animals from CCHS that will be at the arena before the game. There will be a huge 50/50 and impressive basket raffles. 50/50 tickets are available at CCHS or from any board or staff member and participating hockey players.”

Papalia said there also will be animals from the Humane Society on hand for people to meet and maybe find their “fur-ever” home.

For more information, visit chqhumane.org