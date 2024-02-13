WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Humane Society Fundraiser Offers Ways to Celebrate Love, Or Not

Humane Society Fundraiser Offers Ways to Celebrate Love, Or Not

By Leave a Comment

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is offering a way for people to celebrate love or diss their ex’s on Valentine’s Day.

The agency has a “Send Your Valentine A Love Litter” fundraiser where people can send a love note to their special someone using a special series of Valentine ecards for a donation.

For those who haven’t been as happy with love, the “To The Litter Box With You” fundraiser allows people to, for a donation, submit names that will line litter pans in the cat colony. The names will not be made public.

For more information, visit https://chqhumane.org/blog/Send-Your-Valentine-Love-Litter-Today

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.