Humane Society Holding Family Game Night Thursday

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is holding a family game night this Thursday.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with a guided tour of the shelter, located at 2825 Strunk Road in Jamestown.

The cost is $10 per person, which includes light refreshments and a variety of games for all ages beginning at 6:00 p.m.

This event is open to all. Registration is required due to limited space at the facility. Walk-Ins will be welcome and cash/check payment will be accepted, as long as space allows. To register, visit: https://chqhumane.charityproud.org/Donate/?cid=27549