Humane Society Participating in ASPCA’s ‘Rescue Effect’ Campaign

The Chautauqua County Humane Society has announced that it will participate in the ASPCA’s Rescue Effect campaign to raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption and place more animals into loving homes.

During this effort, CCHS will offer fee waived adoptions on August 9 and 23 and September 6 and 20.

Most shelters across the country are full with nearly six million dogs and cats entering shelters and rescues in 2024. Animals, especially dogs, are often staying longer in care before being adopted. The Humane Society said choosing to adopt helps the animal you take home and supports many more by freeing up space and resources. Animal shelters have pets of all sizes, ages and an array of wonderful personalities. Those who aren’t able to adopt can consider temporarily fostering also helps free up space for other animals in need.

The Rescue Effect Grant program was instituted by the ASPCA to help participating shelters adopt out more dogs and cats during the fee-waived adoption events in order to free up space to be able to bring in more animals in need, hence the “Rescue Effect.”

The Rescue Effect is the ASPCA’s national campaign dedicated to helping organizations increase adoptions and engage the public. This year, the ASPCA is providing $2 million in grants to cover adoption fees and support operations at many participating shelters and rescue groups across the country with some holding fee-waived adoption events.

For more information about the Chautauqua County Humane Society, visit chqhumane.org, or learn more about the ASPCA’s Rescue Effect campaign at ASPCA.org/TheRescueEffect.