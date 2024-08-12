Hunting, Trapping Licenses Now Available for 2024-25 Season

Hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits (DMPs) for the 2024-25 season are now on sale in New York State.

The sale kicks off the first time that all hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses and associated tags will be printed on plain paper rather than plastic stock.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “DEC continues to modernize the sporting license system and improve the license-buying experience for the public. The ability for people to receive their license electronically and print tags at home will make it quicker and easier to get outdoors and connect with nature through hunting and fishing.”

Licenses and permits can be purchased online at any of DEC’s license issuing agents or by telephone at 866-933-2257. Hunting and trapping licenses are valid from September 1 through August 31 each year, while annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from date of purchase.

With the transition to plain paper licenses this year, licenses purchased online or over the phone can be emailed to a customer and printed at home, making them almost instantly accessible. Additional information on the transition to plain paper licenses and how to properly tag your harvested deer, bear, or turkey using paper tags can be found on the DEC’s website at dec.ny.gov.

Also new this year, hunters are no longer required to wear a backtag while afield anywhere in New York State. Carrying a proof of licensure in the field (hard copy license or electronic license through the HuntFishNY mobile app) is still required. In addition, while a recent law change gave the DEC the authority to accommodate electronic carcass tags for deer, bear, and turkey, this requires a regulatory change. Electronic tagging will not be available for the 2024-25 license year and tags are required to be printed on plain paper and carried while afield.