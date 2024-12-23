WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Hurlbut Church Presents ‘Yes, It’s Still Christmas’ Concert on Saturday

Hurlbut Church will host “Yes, It’s Still Christmas” on Saturday, December 28, 2024

Hurlbut Church in Chautauqua Institution presents their annual “Yes, It’s Still Christmas” concert this Saturday.

The free performance takes plact at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28th in the Hurlbut sanctuary. The Chautauqua Big Band Christmas will be directed by John Cross and include performances by Bill Ward, Wendy Marlinski and friends, and a host of special guests..

Free will donations will be accepted.

Hurlbut Church is located at 21 Scott Avenue, Chautauqua Institution. For more info, visit the Hurlbut Church Facebook page, or call 716-753-2800.

