Ice Anglers Reminded To Put Safety First

Ice anglers are reminded to put safety first when venturing out this season.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton said outdoor enthusiasts considering ice fishing should always be aware of essential safety guidelines and ensure ice is thick enough before heading out.

Before leaving shore, ice anglers are advised to check the thickness of ice. Four inches of solid, clear ice is usually safe for anglers accessing ice on foot. However, ice conditions can vary between waterbodies and even within the same waterbody, increasing the need to ensure adequate ice thickness. Anglers should be particularly cautious of areas with moving water and around boat docks and houses where bubblers may be installed to reduce ice from forming. Checking the ice can easily be done with an auger or “spud bar” (a long, metal tool with a chisel on one end) at various spots. Local bait and tackle shops are great resources for finding out where there is safe ice and what anglers are catching. Fishing with a group is also encouraged for added safety.

Those interested in trying ice fishing for the first time should mark the weekend of February 14–15, 2026, on their calendars. As a designated free freshwater fishing weekend, the freshwater fishing license requirement is waived during these days. Free Fishing Days are also a great opportunity for experienced anglers to introduce someone new to fishing.

For some fish species, ice fishing can be more productive than open-water fishing. Given good ice conditions, anglers normally limited to shore fishing can access an entire waterbody. Beginner ice anglers can download the Ice Fishing Chapter (PDF) of DEC’s I FISH NY Beginners Guide to Freshwater Fishing (PDF) for helpful information on how to get started.

The use of bait fish is popular when ice fishing and may be used in most, but not all, waters open to ice fishing. For more information on baitfish regulations visit DEC’s website. To protect New York State’s waters from invasive species and the spread of fish diseases, anglers are advised to take these critical steps when using baitfish while ice fishing:

Review and follow DEC baitfish regulations;

Ensure the use of baitfish is permitted in the waterbody by checking the special baitfish regulations by county section of the fishing regulations guide or by contacting your regional fisheries office;

Use only certified, disease-free bait fish purchased from a local tackle store. (Buyers must retain the receipt provided to them while in possession of the baitfish);

Personally collected bait fish may only be used in the same waterbody from which they were caught; and

Dump unused baitfish and water in an appropriate location on dry land.

DEC reminds anglers to make sure that they have a valid fishing license before heading out on the ice. Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.