The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency is actively marketing more than 180 acres of shovel-ready, industrial development opportunities in the County.

This follows more than $16 million infrastructure investment at the I-90 Veterans Memorial Commerce Park in Ripley and approximately $400,000 of targeted site preparation being close to completion at Joseph H. Mason Industrial Park in the Town of Ellicott. The Ripley project is anticipated to be completed in the second or third quarter of 2027, subject to construction and permitting schedules.

The projects also position Chautauqua County to pursue opportunities connected to the NY SMART I-Corridor, a federally designated technology hub focused on strengthening semiconductor manufacturing, innovation, workforce development, and supply chains across Upstate New York.

At the I-90 Veterans Memorial Commerce Park, a site of more than 140 acres at the Shortman Road interchange in the Town of Ripley, the more than $16 million undertaking is creating the infrastructure foundation for future private development. Improvements include more than 1,500 linear feet of new access road, associated grading and stormwater swales and drainage improvements, and extensions or provisions for water, sanitary sewer, electric, natural gas, broadband, and telecommunications service. Located along Interstate 90 near the Pennsylvania border, the property is being prepared to serve light manufacturing, assembly, warehousing, logistics, distribution, and other targeted industrial and commercial users. The planned utility infrastructure is intended to meet the needs of the types of businesses being recruited, with final service requirements evaluated for individual projects.

At the Mason Industrial Park in the Town of Ellicott, the IDA has substantially completed approximately $400,000 in site preparation work this year at its more than 40-acre development site, less than a mile from Interstate 86. The work included stubbing in an access road and water and sewer connections to support future development. Electrical service improvements are not part of that completed CCIDA work; they are planned separately through the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities (BPU). With access to established regional utility systems, Mason Industrial Park offers potential for manufacturers and other businesses with substantial water, wastewater, and electrical requirements, subject to project-specific service and infrastructure evaluations.

The CCIDA also continues working to position other properties and existing industrial buildings throughout Mason Industrial Park for new and expanding businesses. Much of this work involves working with the BPU to highlight and promote its affordable water and wastewater utilities. In a separate effort, the IDA’s partnership with the BPU helped secure a $6 million POWER UP grant for electrical infrastructure improvements. The BPU project is expected to deliver electrical infrastructure to the site by summer 2027 and support approximately 12 megawatts of capacity within Mason Industrial Park.

Looking ahead, the IDA is evaluating the long-term potential of the approximately 650-acre Eagle Bay property along Lake Erie in the Town of Sheridan, approximately five miles from Dunkirk. Its scale could offer Chautauqua County and New York State a rare opportunity to compete for major industrial investment, including projects requiring large, contiguous sites. However, the property remains in the preliminary due diligence and pre-development stage.

Businesses, developers, and site selectors interested in learning more about Chautauqua County’s industrial development opportunities can visit CHQShovelReady.com or contact the CCIDA at 716-661-8900. Any questions specific to either the Ripley or Mason Park sites can also be directed to Paula Blanchard from HANNA Commercial Real Estate at 716-880-4815.