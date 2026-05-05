ImmunityBio in Dunkirk has begun hiring.

The pharmaceutical manufacturing company recently renegotiated terms and conditions for renewal of its lease with New York State and Chautauqua County.

Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency CEO Mark Geise said the lease agreement has guidelines for hiring and investment, “Up to 25 jobs by the end of 2026. 45 jobs… this is not cumulative. This is new jobs. 2027 (will have) 45 jobs, 100 jobs by 2028, 2029 (will have) 150 new jobs, 350 jobs in 2030, 400 jobs by 2031, 450 jobs by 2032, you get the point.”

Geise said the company must make a total of $40 million in capital investments into the facility by December 31, 2028.

Immunity Bio President and CEO Richard Adcock informed the IDA board that the company has already invested $100 million. He said the project had been stalled after a contractor bankruptcy left parts unfinished and certification pending. Adcock said the head of Human Resources was starting beginning of May with 19 jobs targeted for hiring the next two quarters, “Some of the jobs that we’re hiring immediately, and I’ve already identified people for, are engineers, they are scientists, they’re quality control folks. These are going to be people with Masters and PhD level positions that will be in there, but it’ll be everything from cleaning to security to HR Finance. Everything is being built out now that we have effectively been able to get ourselves untrapped.”

Adcock said ImmunityBio’s cancer immunotherapy has been approved in 34 countries and territories. It’s being manufactured exclusively in the United States with authorization to distribute through Ireland and Saudi Arabia.