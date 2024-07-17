‘Imposter Syndrome’ Art Exhibit Opens at Pearl City Clay House Friday

Art exhibit, “Imposter Syndrome” by Joe Grice and Joe Rice, will open at the Pearl City Clay House on Friday.

The exhibit will run July 19th through the end of August.

An opening reception will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday. The free event welcomes all members of the public to experience an evening filled with artistic inspiration. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the artists while enjoying light refreshments.

Joe Grice shares, “’Imposter Syndrome’ come from conversations Joe Rice and I have had with each other about the insecurities and struggles that we all go through as artists, and realizing that it’s a common occurrence among artists of all levels.”

‘Imposter Syndrome’ came together from some confusion that Joe Grice and Joe Rice have faced over the past few years within the community due to their similar names. They decided to clear the confusion by hosting an exhibition together to share with the community the one thing that brought them together in the first place – art.

Learn more online at www.pearlcityclayhouse.org