Improvements To East Second Street To Tentatively Begin Week of June 9

New York State Department of Transportation Plans of East Second Street Reconstruction

Surface improvements on East Second Street are tentatively scheduled to begin the week of June 9.

The coordinated effort between the Jamestown Department of Public Works (DPW) and the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will involve milling and paving of the westbound travel lane, along with targeted sections of the eastbound lane. The city said these improvements are intended to “enhance drivability and support overall roadway conditions until the Route 394 reconstruction project begins at a later date.”

Once the State begins the reconstruction of East Second Street, it will involve repaving nearly three miles of roadway in the City of Jamestown, including East Fourth Street (from Prendergast Avenue to East 2nd Street) and East 2nd Street (from East 4th Street to Tiffany Avenue). The project will also include traffic signal upgrades, drainage and signage improvements; and pedestrian enhancements such as new sidewalks, ramps, and crosswalks.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution in work zones, obey all posted signage, and anticipate temporary disruptions during this work. Additional updates will be shared as the project timeline progresses.

For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 716-483-7545.

