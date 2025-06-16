Inaugural CHQ Trails Day Set For June 21

Residents are encouraged to hit the trails for the inaugural CHQ Trails Day on June 21.

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG) and the Friends of Chautauqua County Greenways group are hosting the day at various locations throughout Chautauqua County.

The event will feature outdoor events for trail users of all types and of all abilities. It will feature group hikes, horse rides, guided canoe/kayak trips, bird walks, group mountain bike rides, and more.

CCPEG Trail Coordinator Jacob Bodway said, “This event will showcase the county’s amazing trail networks and will give outdoor enthusiasts a chance to make new connections with individual trail groups and with others who are passionate about the outdoors.”

Bodway added that the CHQ Trails Day is the brainchild of John McCune and Twan Leenders, co-chairs of the FCCG Advisory Board. McCune represents Chautauqua County Rails to Trails, while Leenders represents the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy. Together, along with all other advisory board members and other stakeholders, the two have worked for several months to organize and plan this special day for outdoor recreation enthusiasts, whether they be residents or visitors.

Event locations include: Boutwell Hill State Forest (Cherry Creek), Cassadaga Lakes Nature Park (Cassadaga), Dobbins Woods Preserve (Ashville), Erlandson Overview Park (Frewsburg), the Chautauqua Gorge Loop Trail (Mayville), Heron Farm and Events Center (Sherman), the Kyle’s Landing Preserve (Sinclairville), Loud Performance (Bemus Point), Luensman Overview Park (Portland), and Prospect Hill Station Trailhead (Mayville).

For specific event details and times, visit: ChooseCHQ.com/CHQTrailsDay or see the event listing on CCPEG’s Facebook page.