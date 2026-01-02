Increase In Minimum Wage, Tax Credits Among New Policies, Laws In Effect For 2026 In NYS

New laws and policies including an increase in minimum wage and tax credits have gone into effect for the New Year in New York State.

Tax credits for children are increasing for the 2026 tax year. Families are eligible for a tax credit of $1,000 for each child under the age of 4. For children ages 4-17, the credit will increase from $330 to $500 per child.

The state minimum wage also has increased from $15.50 to $16 an hour. Next year, the rate will increase based on the measure of inflation.

Health insurers are now required to cover medically necessary EpiPens and cap out-of-pocket costs at $100 per year. They also are required to cover breast cancer screening and imaging; and the cost of scalp cooling systems to reduce hair loss during chemotherapy.

Starting in February, drivers could face a point on their license for having a taillight out, as the Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its Driver Violation Point System. Existing violations like speeding, using a phone, or passing a stopped school bus will all carry higher points and stay on licenses longer.

In addition to a broken light, some other new violations include illegal U-turns and failing to move over for emergency vehicles.

The state is also cracking down on environmental pollution, as the Department of Environmental Conservation will expand its polystyrene foam ban. The foam is often used in takeout containers and is a top contributor to environmental litter. This year, food service providers, manufacturers, or stores will not be allowed to sell or distribute polystyrene foam containers if they are not encased in a more durable container and used for cold storage.

The DEC will also restrict hotels from providing single-use plastic bottles for items like shampoo or body wash. Any plastic bottle containing less than 12 ounces will be prohibited under these new provisions.