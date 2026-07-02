Independence Day Activities Planned Through July 4th

Independence Day activities will take place all over Chautauqua County in the days leading up to and on July 4th.

In Frewsburg, the Frewsburg Fire Department is holding a free “Water Days” event from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. tonight at the Frewsburg Fire Grounds. People of all ages are invited to come cool off with a small pool, water balloons, water sprayers and more. There also will be an opportunity to spray a fire nozzle.

The Town of Busti will celebrate America 250 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 3 at 125 Chautauqua Avenue in the village of Lakewood. The event will feature free refreshments, a bounce house, and live music.

The Jamestown Tarp Skunks will play at 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 3 against the Olean Oilers at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park. At the end of the game there will be fireworks.

On Saturday, July 4 in the village of Mayville, the annual Independence Day parade will take place at 10:00 a.m. Fireworks will be held at Lakeside Park starting at 10:00 p.m.

Elsewhere in Chautauqua County, fireworks will be held at 9:30 p.m. in Cassadaga, Dunkirk and Findlay Lake. and at 10:00 p.m. in Bemus Point and Lakewood.