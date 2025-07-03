Independence Day celebrations are set for around Chautauqua County on Friday.

In Mayville, the day will start with the judging of Fire Apparatus and antique cars in the Chautauqua Lake Central School parking lot at 9:00 a.m.

The Grand Parade will start at 10:00 a.m. with the theme “Christmas In July.”

Festivities will begin at noon in Lakeside Park that include live music, food, and kids activities.

The fireworks display by Skylighters Fireworks will be held at 10:00 p.m. at the park.

In the village of Lakewood, the annual Firecracker Run will take place at 9:00 a.m.

Farmers and Artisans Market vendors will be available from noon to 4:00 p.m. From noon to 10:00 p.m., there will be arts and crafts along with food vendors and more in the village. Live music by Ion Sky will be provided starting at 6:00 p.m. until the fireworks display by Zambelli Fireworks goes off at 10:00 p.m.

Bemus Point will also hold their Fourth of July fireworks at 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

The City of Dunkirk will have three days of Independence Day celebrations at Dunkirk Memorial Park on Lake Erie. The festivities will begin at 5:00 p.m. today which includes live music and food vendors. Music and vendors will start up at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 4.

The fireworks display by Starfire Corporation fireworks will take place at 9:35 Friday night.

Saturday, July 5 is the 11th Annual Marauder Trotter 5k Run/Walk. That will take place at 9:00 a.m. at Wright Park.