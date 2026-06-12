Indoor Kids Activities Venue, TheZone, To Open July 11

TheZone, an indoor activities venue for kids, will open at the Northwest Arena on July 11.

The 6,200-square-foot indoor facility combines active play, sports-themed attractions, and interactive technology to create a unique experience for children and families throughout the region. It is designed for children from toddlers through pre-teens. The space is designed to welcome children of all abilities through ADA-accessible equipment and inclusive design features. TheZone features climbing structures, basketball hoops, people-powered arcade games, and a variety of interactive elements designed to promote imaginative and active play.

A unique highlight of TheZone is its interactive technology. Upon entry, each guest receives an RFID wristband that creates a personalized user profile. As children explore the space, the wristband tracks activities such as speed, scores, and gameplay achievements, while also capturing video moments throughout their visit. At the end of their experience, guests can create a personalized highlight reel showcasing their adventures in TheZone.

The project has been in the works for at least 5 years and has received state and local financial support including $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds from the City of Jamestown and $450,000 from Empire State Development.

To learn more about TheZone, including opening details, admission information, and upcoming events, visit https://northwestarena.com/the-zone/