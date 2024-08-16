WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Infinity Holding End Of The Year Bash Today

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts will celebrate its End of Year Bash today at the James Prendergast Library.

The outdoor event from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. will include live musical performances by Infinity students, a live chalk-art demonstration by instructor Ashley Pickering and her advanced art students; face painting, and information about Infinity’s upcoming program year.

The End of the Year Bash is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.infinityperformingarts.org, or email info@infinityperformingarts.org

