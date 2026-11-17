Infinity Visual and Performing Arts and Pearl City Clay House bring local artist vendors and holiday shoppers together this December for two festive experiences that celebrate creativity, community, and the talented people who make our region vibrant.

Infinity’s Pearl City Clay House will host a “100 Under $100” gallery show from December 4, 2026, through January 4, 2027. Featuring artwork priced under $100, this exhibit celebrates the idea that original artwork can be accessible to everyone and offers a chance to experience the incredible variety of artistic styles, mediums, and perspectives found right here in our community. For shoppers, it’s a chance to discover something special, support a local artist, and take home a one-of-a-kind piece of art.

Infinity’s annual Holiday Art Market, hosted at the Infinity Arts Café, will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2026. From pottery and paintings to jewelry, textiles, and other creative works, visitors can explore a colorful collection of handmade goods, bid on raffle baskets, meet the people behind the creations, and discover gifts that reflect the imagination and talent that exists right here in our region.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Infinity and Pearl City Clay House create opportunities for creative expression at every age and support our next generation of artists, musicians, performers, and community leaders. Both events support Infinity’s nonprofit mission to help young people grow, learn, and lead through participation in the arts.

Local and regional artists and makers interested in participating are encouraged to apply for a vendor space and join us for this opportunity to showcase their creativity and connect with new audiences through a thoughtfully curated exhibition of original artwork. All merchandise must be handmade.

For more information, visit https://infinityperformingarts.org/

EDITOR’S NOTE: As a point of transparency and disclosure to our audience, Infinity Visual and Performing Arts is a corporate underwriter for WRFA and has provided a financial contribution for the general operations of the station within the past year. Funding we receive for General Operations is not used to fund our coverage of local news in the community.