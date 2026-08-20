Infinity To Use $100,000 Grant To Expand After School Program

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts has received a $100,000 grant from WNY With Youth For Youth.

The youth-led organization chose Infinity because the organization reflects what youth reviewers were looking for: meaningful youth voice, clear benefits for young people, strong community impact, and a responsible plan to use funds to expand opportunities for youth.

The 24-member WYFY Youth Advisory Board is comprised of young people ages 13 to 17 who designed the process, reviewed applications, and selected recipients.

At Infinity, student voices help to shape programming as a consistent organizational practice, with many classes, workshops, and special events developing directly from student interests and feedback. The With Youth For Youth grant will allow Infinity to build on that tradition by expanding its After School Creators program, and increasing the number of group classes, workshops, student community nights, leadership opportunities, performance experiences, and student-planned field trips.

As part of the initiative, Infinity’s Teen Advisory Committee will work alongside Infinity staff and teaching artists to provide feedback on future classes, workshops, field trip destinations, and student activities. While Infinity’s core programming staff will oversee implementation, the committee will help ensure new opportunities reflect student interests and ideas while continuing the organization’s long-standing commitment to listening to the young people it serves.

As Infinity prepares for the launch of these expanded opportunities, the organization is also seeking additional teaching artists in a variety of artistic disciplines to support growing programming.

Registration is currently open for the 2026-27 program year, and families interested in learning more about Infinity are invited to attend Infini-Con, Infinity’s free community open house and mini convention event from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 28. The event will feature facility tours, cosplay, opportunities to meet instructors, hands-on creative activities, and information about the wide variety of music, visual arts, dance, theater, and performance opportunities available throughout the upcoming year.

For more information about Infinity, visit www.infinityperformingarts.org.